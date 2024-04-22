European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi visits Lebanon: Strengthening EU support amid regional tensions

2024-04-22 | 13:59
European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi visits Lebanon: Strengthening EU support amid regional tensions
European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi visits Lebanon: Strengthening EU support amid regional tensions

European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi visited Lebanon on Monday, following the European Council's meeting on April 17-18.

During the meeting, European leaders recognized the European Union's "strong support for Lebanon and the Lebanese people in the difficult circumstances the country is experiencing domestically and due to regional tensions," said a statement posted by the Delegation of the European Union to Lebanon's website.

During his recent visit, Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi held meetings with Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib, and the Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces Joseph Aoun.

The Commissioner’s task aimed to "lay the groundwork for restarting dialogue and identify areas of reinforced cooperation," according to the statement.
 

Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
