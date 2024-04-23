News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Citizen martyred due to Israeli airstrike on car in Aadloun
2024-04-23 | 01:44
Citizen martyred due to Israeli airstrike on car in Aadloun
A citizen was martyred in an Israeli airstrike targeting a car in Aadloun, near the Abu al-Osoud road in southern Lebanon, earlier on Tuesday.
Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says
Assistant to German MEP in European Parliament arrested on suspicion of spying for China
Al-Hajj Hassan to LBCI: Southern region's damages exceed three billion dollars
China condemns US accusations of providing military support to Russia
Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says
Al-Hajj Hassan to LBCI: Southern region's damages exceed three billion dollars
Israeli media: Prominent Hezbollah air defense member killed in Aadloun raid
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
US State Department says: Hamas has 'changed' its demands in hostage talks
Echoes from Alma al-Shaab: Robert Ghosn’s lifesaving moments for Christina Assi and Carmen Joukhadar amidst Israeli strikes
War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war
Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
Israeli media: Prominent Hezbollah air defense member killed in Aadloun raid
GCC stands firm: Support for stability in Lebanon
Israeli drone targets car near Aadloun and Kharayeb intersection
Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024
