Iranian FM to visit Lebanon with economic delegation

Lebanon News
07-01-2026 | 04:25
Iranian FM to visit Lebanon with economic delegation
0min
Iranian FM to visit Lebanon with economic delegation

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iran’s Mehr News Agency that he will visit Lebanon on Thursday, accompanied by an economic delegation.

Araghchi said Iran has “solid relations with all components of the Lebanese state” and is looking to strengthen those ties, adding that Tehran hopes to return to “very good relations.”
Reuters

Lebanon News

Middle East News

visit

Lebanon

economic

delegation

