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Miss Lebanon Perla Harb departs for Vietnam to compete in Miss World 2026
Lebanon News
28-07-2026 | 13:13
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Miss Lebanon Perla Harb departs for Vietnam to compete in Miss World 2026
Miss Lebanon 2025 Perla Harb will depart for Vietnam on August 9 to represent Lebanon at the 75th edition of the Miss World pageant, marking the competition's diamond jubilee. She is expected to return to Lebanon on September 6 following the conclusion of the event.
Harb, 22, is from the southern village of Maamariyeh, near Sidon. She holds a bachelor's degree in Banking and Finance and works as a professional model. She was crowned Miss Lebanon on October 4, 2025, during a ceremony held at LBCI studios, where she received the crown from outgoing titleholder Nada Koussa, who reached the Top 20 semifinals at Miss World.
Harb will compete alongside 115 contestants from around the world for the Miss World 2026 crown. As part of the pageant's "Beauty With a Purpose" initiative, she will promote a campaign focused on digital safety, raising awareness about online harassment and violence against women and vulnerable communities.
The competition will conclude with the final on September 5, when reigning Miss World Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand will crown her successor.
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