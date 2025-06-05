Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs

Lebanon News
05-06-2025 | 16:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs

A total of 17 Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs, including 10 warning strikes, six direct strikes, and one unexploded strike.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut Southern Suburbs

Israel

Airstrikes

LBCI Next
President Joseph Aoun awards Georges Khabbaz the Lebanese Silver Order of Merit
Israeli strike targets vehicle near a school in South Lebanon's Borj Qalaouiye
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:13

Berri backs President Aoun's stance, says Israeli aggression targets all Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:49

Israeli drone conducts airstrike on Ain Qana, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:31

Residents flee Ain Qana following Israeli warning (Video)

LBCI
World News
16:25

Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:13

Berri backs President Aoun's stance, says Israeli aggression targets all Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:49

Israeli drone conducts airstrike on Ain Qana, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:31

Residents flee Ain Qana following Israeli warning (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:22

PM Salam condemns Israeli attacks as 'deliberate targeting' of Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:22

PM Salam condemns Israeli attacks as 'deliberate targeting' of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Speaker Berri meets David Hale, UNIFIL Chief, and Telecommunications Minister in Ain El-Tineh

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Random threat calls hit villages in South, Western Bekaa, and Beirut; army intelligence investigates

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:54

New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Israeli media: Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs will be 'largest' since ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

The Lebanese army tried to deter Israeli strikes but was refused, military sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:16

Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:14

Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:54

New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:08

Israel informed US ahead of Beirut strikes, says Channel 12; tensions rise amid fears of retaliation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More