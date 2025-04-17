News
Colombia declares health emergency due to yellow fever cases, deaths
World News
17-04-2025 | 00:48
Colombia declares health emergency due to yellow fever cases, deaths
The Colombian government declared a nationwide health emergency late Wednesday due to increased yellow fever cases.
The outbreak has resulted in 74 confirmed cases and 34 deaths since the start of last year, said Health Minister Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo.
Yellow fever is a viral disease transmitted by biting Aedes and Haemagogus mosquitoes.
Jaramillo said the most critical situation is in Tolima, in central-west Colombia, where 22 cases have been detected.
Reuters
Next
Russia downs dozens of drones overnight, Ukraine strikes Shuya for second day
Ukraine, US make 'substantial progress' on minerals deal, Kyiv says
Previous
