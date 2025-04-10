Lebanon seeks resolution to pension law dispute for private school teachers

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The dispute over the law supporting the compensation fund and pensions for retired private school teachers seems to be resolving.



The law, which became a point of contention between schools, teachers, and parents when it was published in the official gazette, has led to intensified meetings and discussions, resulting in a preliminary solution for its amendment.



The existing law primarily stipulates that funding for the compensation fund and improvements to pension salaries would come from a deduction of 8% of the salaries of full-time and contracted teachers, as well as a similar percentage from school administrations, paid in either Lebanese lira or dollars.



It also requires private school owners to obtain a certificate of clearance from the fund, confirming that the school has paid all dues. This certificate is a key document for the Ministry of Education to accept the school’s budget.



The proposed amendments would include the cancellation of the retroactive effect, which was supposed to begin on October 1, 2023. The law would instead apply starting in the 2025 school year.



The 8% deduction would be reduced to 6%, and the issue of the actual salary used to calculate this percentage would also be addressed. There is also a decision pending on whether contracted teachers’ compensation will be paid by the fund or the school.



The result reached so far is not final. The concerned parties will discuss the issue in a meeting next week with the Parliamentary Education Committee and several lawmakers from different political blocs.



If the agreement is confirmed, the amendments will be presented through a bill to amend the current law, which will be introduced at the first legislative session.