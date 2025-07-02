Trump says Israel agreed to 60-day ceasefire terms in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-07-2025 | 00:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says Israel agreed to 60-day ceasefire terms in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says Israel agreed to 60-day ceasefire terms in Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel had agreed to the “necessary terms” for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, during which efforts will be made to end the war.

“Israel has agreed to the necessary terms to implement a 60-day ceasefire, and we will work with all parties during this period to end the war,” Trump said in a social media post.

He added, “The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked hard to achieve peace, will present this final proposal. I hope, for the sake of the Middle East, that Hamas accepts this deal because the situation will not improve — it will only get worse.”

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Donald Trump

Israel

Ceasefire

Gaza

War

Red Cross 'deeply alarmed' by intensifying hostilities in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Netanyahu says Israel has agreed to Trump's proposal for ceasefire with Iran

LBCI
World News
2025-05-10

Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2025-06-13

Trump says gave Iran 60 days to reach a deal, now Tehran has second chance

LBCI
World News
2025-06-14

Trump says he, Putin agreed Israel-Iran conflict 'should end'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:15

Red Cross 'deeply alarmed' by intensifying hostilities in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03

Over 170 charities call for end to deadly new Gaza aid distribution system

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-01

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-30

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 21 at seaside rest area

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-19

Iran's Khamenei 'will be held accountable' over hospital strike: Israeli minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-22

Lebanese PM, Palestinian President agree on steps to address weapons in refugee camps

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-28

Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized

LBCI
Sports News
2025-04-22

Lebanon's Sports Minister cancels three sports over licensing irregularities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:39

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:39

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More