Trump says Israel agreed to 60-day ceasefire terms in Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel had agreed to the “necessary terms” for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, during which efforts will be made to end the war.



“Israel has agreed to the necessary terms to implement a 60-day ceasefire, and we will work with all parties during this period to end the war,” Trump said in a social media post.



He added, “The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked hard to achieve peace, will present this final proposal. I hope, for the sake of the Middle East, that Hamas accepts this deal because the situation will not improve — it will only get worse.”



Reuters