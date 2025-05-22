Greek fire brigade on high alert after 6.1 magnitude quake strikes off Crete

Emergency services were on high alert in Crete on Thursday after a 6.1 magnitude quake hit off the Greek island, causing tremors felt across Turkey and Israel.



The fire brigade said it has not received any calls for assistance so far nor reports of any serious property damage.



The tremor, which hit 79 km (49 miles) off the city of Heraklion at 6:19 a.m. (0319 GMT) on Thursday, jolted locals and tourists holidaying on the island at the start of the summer season, according to reports on X.





Reuters