News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pro-Palestinian activists say they damaged planes at UK military base
World News
20-06-2025 | 04:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pro-Palestinian activists say they damaged planes at UK military base
Pro-Palestinian activists in Britain said they had broken into a Royal Air Force base in central England on Friday and damaged two military aircraft.
The campaign group Palestine Action said that its activists had entered the Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire and escaped undetected.
"Flights depart daily from the base to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus," the group said on X accompanied by video footage. "From Cyprus, British planes collect intelligence, refuel fighter jets and transport weapons to commit genocide in Gaza."
There was no immediate response from Britain's Ministry of Defense.
Reuters
World News
activists
damaged
planes
military
Next
Armenia says PM Pashinyan in Turkey on rare visit
German Minister says Europe open to talks if Tehran shows 'serious' willingness to offer nuclear guarantees
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-19
UK, EU say they have agreed security and defense pact
World News
2025-05-19
UK, EU say they have agreed security and defense pact
0
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Fire erupts at strike-damaged Iran state TV HQ
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Fire erupts at strike-damaged Iran state TV HQ
0
Middle East News
2025-06-11
Pro-Israel rabbi and Trump-linked pastor visit Syria, say peace is possible
Middle East News
2025-06-11
Pro-Israel rabbi and Trump-linked pastor visit Syria, say peace is possible
0
Middle East News
2025-05-23
Pro-Iran Palestinian faction chiefs have quit Damascus amid pressure: Faction sources
Middle East News
2025-05-23
Pro-Iran Palestinian faction chiefs have quit Damascus amid pressure: Faction sources
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:12
Macron says 'essential to prioritize return to negotiations' on Iran
World News
06:12
Macron says 'essential to prioritize return to negotiations' on Iran
0
World News
06:08
European powers to offer Iran 'diplomatic solution' to conflict: Macron
World News
06:08
European powers to offer Iran 'diplomatic solution' to conflict: Macron
0
World News
05:06
Armenia says PM Pashinyan in Turkey on rare visit
World News
05:06
Armenia says PM Pashinyan in Turkey on rare visit
0
World News
04:39
German Minister says Europe open to talks if Tehran shows 'serious' willingness to offer nuclear guarantees
World News
04:39
German Minister says Europe open to talks if Tehran shows 'serious' willingness to offer nuclear guarantees
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Syria made first direct international bank transfer via SWIFT since war: Central bank governor
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Syria made first direct international bank transfer via SWIFT since war: Central bank governor
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-16
Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments
Lebanon News
2025-06-16
Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments
0
Middle East News
04:51
Iran FM to address UN Human Rights Council
Middle East News
04:51
Iran FM to address UN Human Rights Council
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:15
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’
Middle East News
15:15
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’
2
Lebanon News
14:04
UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks
Lebanon News
14:04
UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms
4
Variety and Tech
08:57
Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!
Variety and Tech
08:57
Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details
6
Lebanon News
02:24
Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA
Lebanon News
02:24
Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA
7
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Beirut Port overhaul: Lebanon adopts advanced scanning tech to fight smuggling
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Beirut Port overhaul: Lebanon adopts advanced scanning tech to fight smuggling
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More