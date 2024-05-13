Bou Saab from Ain al-Tineh: Rejecting dialogue rules and consensus in the file of presidential elections will prolong vacuum

Lebanon News
2024-05-13 | 08:20
High views
Bou Saab from Ain al-Tineh: Rejecting dialogue rules and consensus in the file of presidential elections will prolong vacuum
0min
Bou Saab from Ain al-Tineh: Rejecting dialogue rules and consensus in the file of presidential elections will prolong vacuum

Deputy Parliament Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, stressed "the importance of the parliamentary session on Wednesday to come up with a comprehensive national stance regarding displaced Syrians."

After meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh, Bou Saab renewed his call on all political parties and parliamentary blocs on "the necessity of dialogue and consensus to elect a president."

He expressed fear that "continuing to be arrogant, spiteful, and rejecting dialogue and convergence will not lead to a solution."

Bou Saab stressed that "rejecting the rules of dialogue and consensus in the file of the presidential elections will prolong the vacuum, and the term of the current Council may end without a President of the Republic. As a result, the biggest loser is Lebanon and the Lebanese."

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

