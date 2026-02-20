News
Lebanon says six killed by Israeli strikes in east
Lebanon News
20-02-2026 | 14:54
Lebanon says six killed by Israeli strikes in east
Lebanese official media said at least six people were killed in Israeli strikes in the country's east on Friday, as the Israeli army said it had targeted sites belonging to Hezbollah.
Israeli strikes on the Bekaa Valley "led to an initial toll of six dead and more than 25 wounded, distributed across the region's hospitals," the state-run National News Agency said.
AFP
Lebanon News
killed
Israeli
strikes
