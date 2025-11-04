Hamas says it finds body of Israeli soldier in Gaza, will be handed over

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-11-2025 | 08:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says it finds body of Israeli soldier in Gaza, will be handed over
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas says it finds body of Israeli soldier in Gaza, will be handed over

The armed wing of Hamas said on Tuesday it had found the body of an Israeli soldier in Gaza, and that arrangements are underway to hand it over to Israel.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Body

Israeli

Soldier

Gaza

Gaza

LBCI Next
UN secretary-general decries 'continued violations' of Gaza ceasefire
Turkey, Muslim allies say Palestinian self-rule key to Gaza future
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Prime Minister slams "tampering with Lebanon's natural heritage" after Jeita Grotto incident

LBCI
World News
10:07

Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:46

Hamas says to hand over another Gaza hostage body at 1800 GMT

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:46

Hamas says to hand over another Gaza hostage body at 1800 GMT

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:33

UN secretary-general decries 'continued violations' of Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:50

Turkey, Muslim allies say Palestinian self-rule key to Gaza future

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-03

Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza, medics say, further testing ceasefire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:07

Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-03

Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-16

A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02

Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Israel claims strikes killed two Hezbollah members in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Israeli strike targets car in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More