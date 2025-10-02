News
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc: Parliamentary elections must be held on time under existing law
Lebanon News
02-10-2025 | 11:50
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc: Parliamentary elections must be held on time under existing law
Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, Loyalty to the Resistance, warned Thursday that escalating U.S. military reinforcements in the region signal preparations for a possible war against Iran, describing the moves as part of a broader effort to dismantle the “axis of resistance.”
In a statement following its regular meeting, the bloc said Washington and its allies are seeking to “redraw the map of the region” but argued that resistance movements across the Middle East, from Palestine to Yemen, remain steadfast. “These campaigns will fail, as others have before,” the bloc said.
The bloc also denounced ongoing Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory and civilian areas, calling them violations of sovereignty and “an assault on national dignity.” It urged the Lebanese state and its institutions to “preserve sovereignty and restore the nation’s authority” against what it called Israeli encroachments by land, sea, and air.
Turning to domestic politics, the bloc voiced concern over efforts to amend Lebanon’s electoral law under the pretext of improving it, warning that such moves risk destabilizing the balance of power in parliament. It specifically criticized the expatriate voting process, claiming it lacks safeguards to ensure equal opportunities for candidates and free choice for voters.
The bloc said these proposals could leave Lebanon facing two dangerous options: either allowing expatriates to elect all 128 members of parliament or postponing the vote altogether.
Reaffirming its position, the bloc insisted that parliamentary elections must be held on time under the existing law. It urged the government to issue the necessary decrees and move forward with preparations without delay.
Lebanon News
Loyalty to the Resistance
Bloc
Parliamentary
Elections
Law
