Hezbollah fighter killed, students injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah mourned one of its fighters on Thursday following an Israeli drone strike that targeted a car in the Nabatieh region of southern Lebanon, killing one person and injuring three students, according to the official National News Agency and a civil defense source.



The National News Agency reported that the "hostile aggression carried out by a drone in the morning on the Kfar Dajjal-Nabatieh road" led to the "martyrdom of the car's driver" and the "injury of three students" who were in a bus heading to their school.



The agency added that the strike caused the car to catch fire, and the injured were transported to hospitals.



A civil defense source in the area confirmed the toll to AFP, explaining that the three students sustained "minor injuries from the shattered glass of their school bus" and were taken to the hospital.



Hezbollah later on Thursday mourned the fighter Mohammad Ali Nasser Farran from the town of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.



