Mark Carney's Liberals win Canada's election
World News
29-04-2025 | 03:28
Mark Carney's Liberals win Canada's election
Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals have won Canada's election on Monday, multiple media outlets projected, giving the party another term in power after a campaign defined by threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.
The public broadcaster CBC and CTV News both projected the Liberals would form Canada's next government, but it was not yet clear if they would hold a majority in parliament.
AFP
World News
Canada
Mark Carney
Liberals
Elections
Donald Trump
Next
EU says will learn 'lessons' from Spain-Portugal blackout
Three teens convicted in Sweden over shooting attack on Israeli defense firm
Previous
