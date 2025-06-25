Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training

Lebanon News
25-06-2025 | 15:47
Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training
0min
Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training

Lebanon's State Security arrested a Syrian national, identified as H.A., in the Keserwan district for entering the country illegally and receiving military and ideological training.

Authorities said the man confessed to undergoing religious and combat training under the supervision of Arab nationals who had previously belonged to ISIS.

He was referred, along with seized materials, to the competent judiciary for further investigation.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

State Security

Syria

Keserwan

