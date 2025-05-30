Economy Minister meets Starlink regional director, pledges support for launching operations in Lebanon

Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat met with the Middle East Regional Director of Starlink.



He affirmed that "the launch of the company’s operations in Lebanon will provide the private sector with additional, reliable, and efficient internet services."



A statement from the Ministry of Economy noted that “in line with the ministry’s goal of facilitating the Ease of Doing Business, Minister Bisat pledged to assist the company in swiftly establishing its operations in Lebanon.”