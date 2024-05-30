Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla

Lebanon News
2024-05-30 | 14:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon&#39;s Houla
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla

On Thursday evening, the National News Agency reported that several people were injured after an Israeli strike hit a commercial store in Houla, a village in southern Lebanon.

Civil Defense teams are working to evacuate them and clear the rubble, the agency added.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strike

Houla

LBCI Next
MP Aboul Hosn to LBCI: The initiatives are not over, we will remain hopeful to break through the presidential deadlock
Lebanon backtracks on allowing ICJ to investigate alleged war crimes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-27

Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-23

Hezbollah fighter killed, students injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-16

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-15

Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26

Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-20

Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-07

Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states

LBCI
Middle East News
00:27

China looks forward to establishing relations with Arab countries that serve as a model for global peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Le Drian leaves Beirut without making progress in the presidential file: AFP source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More