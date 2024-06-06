Wael Abou Faour Discusses Roadmap for Lebanese Presidential Election Consultations

Member of the Democratic Gathering, MP Wael Abou Faour, confirmed that the gathering is not launching a new initiative and that there are no political elements to it. He noted that what they are doing is an effort to find a roadmap that can be followed and a formula agreed upon by everyone to proceed with consultations and then elect a president.



Abou Faour pointed out in an intervention on the "Neharkom Said" TV show on LBCI that there is no objection to the idea of consultations in principle and that more than one proposal has been presented. However, no proposal has been accepted by everyone so far, indicating that "we might reach a window of opportunity and there might be consensus on consultations."

Abou Faour revealed that the Lebanese Forces have strict conditions regarding the consultations, and these conditions are not acceptable to other parties.

Abou Faour said, "When the French envoy visited Speaker Berri in the last meeting, they agreed on the principle of consultations but did not agree on a clear mechanism, leaving many ambiguous issues."

He added, "There will be a vision of where we have reached, and we will inform the Lebanese public about all the positions we have encountered."