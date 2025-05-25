Lebanon announces 2025 Hasbaya municipal election results

Lebanon News
25-05-2025 | 12:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon announces 2025 Hasbaya municipal election results
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon announces 2025 Hasbaya municipal election results

The Ministry of Interior and Municipalities has released the results of the 2025 municipal and mukhtar elections in Hasbaya district.

Click here to view the full results.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hasbaya

Municipal

Election

LBCI Next
On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land
Interior Minister: No interference in South Lebanon, Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Hezbollah-Amal alliance is ‘unbreakable,’ says Qassem, reaffirming resistance’s role in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:59

Iran summons French diplomat over minister's Cannes remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Lebanon releases 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results for Nabatieh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:37

Two Red Cross workers killed in Gaza strike: ICRC

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Hezbollah-Amal alliance is ‘unbreakable,’ says Qassem, reaffirming resistance’s role in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Lebanon releases 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results for Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:55

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election results for Sidon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

In Lebanon's Matn, the municipal union battle heats up — can development stay above politics?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-22

Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-07

Lebanon’s Agriculture Minister, UNIFIL chief agree on mechanism to allow farmers access to border lands

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanon's Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results in Tyre

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Israel's ambassador to US says Syria, Lebanon could normalize ties before Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli drone drops sound bomb near southern Lebanon town

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanon's Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

2025 municipal and mukhtar election results announced for Jezzine district

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election results for Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Lebanese army chief praises troops for safeguarding Lebanon’s local elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More