Syrian President meets Tom Barrack to discuss political and security developments

Middle East News
06-08-2025 | 09:35
High views
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, in the presence of Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, met in the capital Damascus with U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack. 

The meeting focused on the latest political and security developments and ways to advance the political process in a manner that ensures respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

