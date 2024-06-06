Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone

Lebanon News
2024-06-06 | 06:51
High views
Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone
0min
Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone

LBCI sources confirmed that the individual responsible for the recent attack on the US embassy acted independently and was not part of any organized cell. 

The attacker reportedly financed the purchase of the weapon and ammunition using his own funds. 

Additionally, it has been revealed that he used Google to scout the US embassy before the attack.

Lebanon News

United States

Embassy

Lebanon

Attack

Individual

Qatar condemns US Embassy attack in Beirut, calls for protection of diplomatic missions
Wael Abou Faour Discusses Roadmap for Lebanese Presidential Election Consultations
