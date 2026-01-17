Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure

News Bulletin Reports
17-01-2026 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

Israel set Jan. 15, the day the formation of the Gaza “Board of Peace” was announced, as the start of a two-month period, effectively serving as a final warning to Hamas to relinquish its weapons or face intervention by the Israeli army.

The warning was coordinated with U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of the board's announcement. Israel has expressed reservations about Turkey and Qatar's participation. 

This came as Israel’s military leadership continued preparing contingency plans in the event Hamas refuses to hand over its weapons.

The timing of the board’s announcement and its composition surprised Israeli officials, although Mossad chief David Barnea had been briefed on it during talks with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff just hours before details were made public.

Some officials, including Barnea, insist there can be no move to the second phase of the Gaza agreement without achieving three objectives: disarming Hamas, recovering the last hostage’s body, and establishing a demilitarized Gaza Strip. 

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has intensified its operations on the ground in Gaza.

At the same time, despite efforts to avoid a direct confrontation with Washington during this sensitive period of continued coordination over the Iran file, Tel Aviv has mobilized allied militias operating in Gaza under Israeli army protection to obstruct Trump’s plan. 

This has been reflected in statements to the media by militia figures, including Hussam al-Astal and Ghassan al-Dahini, declaring their intention to undermine the new administration in Gaza not only on the ground but also through widespread recruitment aimed at discouraging cooperation with it.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Hamas

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-02

Qatar says it hopes to push Hamas, Israel to next talks phase 'very soon'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-23

Netanyahu to discuss Iran, next phase of Gaza plan with Trump

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-22

Turkey expects second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal to start in early 2026

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-20

Turkish sources: Head of Turkish intelligence discussed with Hamas second phase of Gaza peace plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-16

Fast-track support: UNIFIL exit drives urgent push to reinforce Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-16

Israel weighs strike on Iran as talks with Tehran remain uncertain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15

Security upgrades: Beirut Port modernization draws US attention

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15

Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-09

PM Salam launches Rafic Hariri Park project, calling it a step toward restoring Beirut’s environmental balance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30

Roland Khoury: A homecoming after two months in detention

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-08

Hali Rahbani, son of legendary singer Fairuz, dies at 68

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's foreign minister is endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52

Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office

LBCI
Middle East News
04:55

US envoy to meet head of Syrian Kurdish forces in Erbil: Iraqi Kurdistan presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
06:50

Trump invites Turkey's Erdogan to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:12

Iran's Khamenei says authorities 'must break the back of the seditionists'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:12

Syria Kurds order curfew in Raqa area as govt forces advance

LBCI
World News
11:43

Trump says to levy tariffs on European nations until US can acquire Greenland

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More