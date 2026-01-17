News
Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure
News Bulletin Reports
17-01-2026 | 12:55
Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel set Jan. 15, the day the formation of the Gaza “Board of Peace” was announced, as the start of a two-month period, effectively serving as a final warning to Hamas to relinquish its weapons or face intervention by the Israeli army.
The warning was coordinated with U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of the board's announcement. Israel has expressed reservations about Turkey and Qatar's participation.
This came as Israel’s military leadership continued preparing contingency plans in the event Hamas refuses to hand over its weapons.
The timing of the board’s announcement and its composition surprised Israeli officials, although Mossad chief David Barnea had been briefed on it during talks with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff just hours before details were made public.
Some officials, including Barnea, insist there can be no move to the second phase of the Gaza agreement without achieving three objectives: disarming Hamas, recovering the last hostage’s body, and establishing a demilitarized Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military has intensified its operations on the ground in Gaza.
At the same time, despite efforts to avoid a direct confrontation with Washington during this sensitive period of continued coordination over the Iran file, Tel Aviv has mobilized allied militias operating in Gaza under Israeli army protection to obstruct Trump’s plan.
This has been reflected in statements to the media by militia figures, including Hussam al-Astal and Ghassan al-Dahini, declaring their intention to undermine the new administration in Gaza not only on the ground but also through widespread recruitment aimed at discouraging cooperation with it.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Hamas
Donald Trump
Next
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
Previous
