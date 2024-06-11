Firas Hamdan to LBCI: We are against creating new constitutional heresies

2024-06-11 | 04:55
Firas Hamdan to LBCI: We are against creating new constitutional heresies
Firas Hamdan to LBCI: We are against creating new constitutional heresies

MP Firas Hamdan expressed his firm opposition to the creation of new constitutional heresies. 

He emphasized that the core issue is not the dialogue itself but rather a specific group’s reluctance to elect a president.

On LBCI's " Nharkom Said" TV show, Hamdan stated, "We are present in the Parliament and committed to the constitutional and democratic process for elections."

"Dialogue among Lebanese is necessary, but it must occur within constitutional frameworks or in an environment conducive to discussing ideas," he added.

Addressing the emergence of the Change MPs, Hamdan highlighted that this represents the first significant challenge to the traditional political class in Lebanon, an occurrence unfamiliar to many. 

He refuted claims of major fragmentation within the group, explaining that the observed diversity and discussions are natural and indicative of a healthy democratic process, something traditional parties are not used to.

