No aid without reforms: Lebanon faces donor ultimatum

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Following the ceasefire announced on November 28, Lebanon received promises, particularly from France, of an international donor conference in Paris to fund the reconstruction of damage caused by the Israeli aggression.



The conference was initially scheduled for June but has been postponed. The delay is attributed to the demands from Western countries and Gulf states for Lebanon to demonstrate tangible actions rather than just verbal commitments.



Donors are insisting on Lebanon's progress in disarming militias and centralizing arms under state control, clarifying the interpretation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 in the area between southern and northern Litani and accelerating the implementation of necessary reforms.



In response, Lebanon invited representatives from donor countries, international organizations, funds, and the ambassadors of the Quintet to a conference aimed at gauging their willingness to contribute to reconstruction and understanding their conditions. Of the estimated $11 billion reconstruction cost, the Lebanese government requested $1 billion for urgent rebuilding and infrastructure rehabilitation, stressing a new approach centered on integrity.



The World Bank representative repeatedly emphasized the importance of transparency but did not specify a timeline for the release of the first $250 million loan installment.



Lebanon is aware of the political and reform conditions it must meet. The question remains whether the time to fulfill these requirements has come.



Meanwhile, the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR) pledged to focus on integrity and reduce bureaucracy. France committed $75 million at the conference, while Arab funds expressed interest and promised to study the project.



Although Lebanon views the international conditions as relatively strict, it remains the party seeking Western support and must accelerate its efforts to meet those demands to avoid being left waiting on the sidelines. This comes at a time when aid flows are bypassing Lebanon and heading toward Syria, which has quickly met the conditions and secured assistance.