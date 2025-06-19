Moscow urges Israel to halt airstrikes near Bushehr nuclear plant where Russian experts are stationed

19-06-2025 | 07:12
Moscow urges Israel to halt airstrikes near Bushehr nuclear plant where Russian experts are stationed
Moscow urges Israel to halt airstrikes near Bushehr nuclear plant where Russian experts are stationed

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged Israel to immediately halt airstrikes targeting the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, where Russian experts are currently working.

Bushehr is Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant. It uses Russian-supplied fuel, which is returned to Moscow after use to limit the risk of nuclear proliferation.

Maria Zakharova, the ministry’s spokesperson, reiterated Russia’s warning to the United States against military involvement in the Israeli-Iranian conflict, saying such intervention would have unpredictable and negative consequences.

Reuters

Middle East News

Russia

Israel

Attacks

Iran

Nuclear

Airstrikes

Bushehr

