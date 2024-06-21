MP George Okais to LBCI: March 8 Alliance hinders presidential election sessions

2024-06-21 | 04:41
MP George Okais to LBCI: March 8 Alliance hinders presidential election sessions
0min
MP George Okais to LBCI: March 8 Alliance hinders presidential election sessions

Member of the "Strong Republic" bloc, MP George Okais, believes that what hinders the election of a president is not their refusal to engage in a dialogue, but rather the March 8 Alliance's behavior in obstructing sessions, as he stated.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he argued that dialogue is not a constitutional necessity but rather a tactic employed by the resistance camp to delay discussions until after the conclusion of the Gaza conflict.

Regarding the war, Okais emphasized that the only viable option is to implement Resolution 1701. 

He stated, "We stand with Palestine in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and this position remains unchanged. We oppose Lebanon being drawn into the flames of war after bearing the brunt of previous conflicts alone. Today, we see other countries indifferent to the ongoing situation."
 

Lebanon News

George Okais

March 8 Alliance

presidential Election

Israel

Gaza

War

Spanish Foreign Minister: We are working with our partners for de-escalation in southern Lebanon
MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power
