Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah holds military control, Berri opposes isolating political parties

The Secretary General of Lebanon's Progressive Socialist Party, Zafer Nasser, expressed concerns about claims that Beirut-Rafic Al Hariri International Airport is being used as a storage and transit point for Hezbollah's weapons, suggesting such assertions could make the airport a target for Israeli attacks.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Nasser questioned the necessity of Hezbollah using the airport, given its substantial power and an open supply line from Iran.



"Does Hezbollah really need the airport when it has so much power and an open supply line from Iran?" Nasser asked.



"I believe this information needs verification, and most importantly, these types of articles promote making the airport a primary target."



Nasser warned that if discussions about a widespread war emerge, everything in Lebanon could be at risk.



He emphasized that Hezbollah holds the ground and military decision-making power, leaving the Lebanese state to try to play a positive role and communicate with the international community and influential countries.



Nasser noted that the United States prioritizes protecting Israel's interests in the region.



He warned that if Hezbollah and Israel do not reach an agreement on resolving their border dispute, an all-out war could ensue.



Regarding the presidential election, Nasser blamed both sides for obstructing the election session.



He suggested that a proposal by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri could offer a fundamental solution to the presidential crisis.



"No one says that dialogue is a provision in the Lebanese constitution, but the issue deserves acceptance for a period of seven days," Nasser said.



He also pointed out that Berri opposes the isolation of any political party.