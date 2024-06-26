News
Borrell warns in talks with Lebanon's FM: Region can't afford another war; EU also at risk
Lebanon News
2024-06-26 | 13:28
Borrell warns in talks with Lebanon's FM: Region can't afford another war; EU also at risk
In a meeting with Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed strategies to ensure immediate de-escalation along the Blue Line and ways to "reinforce efforts towards a political solution acceptable to all."
"Lebanon, Israel and the region cannot afford another war. The EU would be affected too," Borrell said in a post on X.
The foreign policy chief also emphasized the European Union's "strong support to Lebanon and to the Lebanese people."
He affirmed: "The EU supports the role of the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL in maintaining peace and stability in South Lebanon."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Abdallah Bou Habib
EU
Josep Borrell
Blue Line
War
Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
Previous
