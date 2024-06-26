In a meeting with Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed strategies to ensure immediate de-escalation along the Blue Line and ways to "reinforce efforts towards a political solution acceptable to all."



"Lebanon, Israel and the region cannot afford another war. The EU would be affected too," Borrell said in a post on X.



The foreign policy chief also emphasized the European Union's "strong support to Lebanon and to the Lebanese people."



He affirmed: "The EU supports the role of the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL in maintaining peace and stability in South Lebanon."