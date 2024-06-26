Borrell warns in talks with Lebanon's FM: Region can't afford another war; EU also at risk

Lebanon News
2024-06-26 | 13:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Borrell warns in talks with Lebanon&#39;s FM: Region can&#39;t afford another war; EU also at risk
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Borrell warns in talks with Lebanon's FM: Region can't afford another war; EU also at risk

In a meeting with Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed strategies to ensure immediate de-escalation along the Blue Line and ways to "reinforce efforts towards a political solution acceptable to all."

"Lebanon, Israel and the region cannot afford another war. The EU would be affected too," Borrell said in a post on X.

The foreign policy chief also emphasized the European Union's "strong support to Lebanon and to the Lebanese people."

He affirmed: "The EU supports the role of the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL in maintaining peace and stability in South Lebanon."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Abdallah Bou Habib

EU

Josep Borrell

Blue Line

War

LBCI Next
Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-20

Bassil: We are working to prevent war in Lebanon and to keep the country neutral

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Lebanon’s Health Ministry ramps up war readiness since start of southern clashes: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

UN aid chief says spread of Mideast war to Lebanon 'potentially apocalyptic'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Geagea supports Bkerke's rejection of war in southern Lebanon: Latest statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:53

Israeli warplanes strike Nabatieh's Mashaa neighborhood; rescue teams mobilize

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

Lebanon's Education Minister affirms to LBCI: Buses secured for students in conflict zones to reach exam centers safely

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

In Lebanon, Palestinian weapons issue resurfaces amid ongoing challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

In Lebanon, Palestinian weapons issue resurfaces amid ongoing challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-25

Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29

No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-06-22

Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant to air live in July on LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:48

Lebanon announces public closure on July 8

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:53

Israeli warplanes strike Nabatieh's Mashaa neighborhood; rescue teams mobilize

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

UN aid chief says spread of Mideast war to Lebanon 'potentially apocalyptic'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Cyprus reaffirms non-aggression stance in meeting with Lebanese Deputy Speaker

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More