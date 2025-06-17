Israel's El Al Airlines said on Tuesday it had received the government's permission to start flights to bring back people stranded abroad during the conflict with Iran.



The Israeli flag carrier was referring to people who had flights to Israel cancelled when its air space was closed.



It said it expects to operate flights on Wednesday from Larnaca, Athens, Rome, Milan and Paris to bring people to Israel.



El Al said that no flights from Israel to foreign countries had yet taken place since flights were grounded.





Reuters