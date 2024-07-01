Lebanon extends offshore licensing round deadline to March 2025

Lebanon extends offshore licensing round deadline to March 2025
0min
Lebanon extends offshore licensing round deadline to March 2025

The Lebanese Petroleum Administration announced on Monday, that the Ministry of Energy has decided to extend the deadline for companies to submit their bids for oil and gas exploration rights in offshore fields as part of the third licensing round.

According to this announcement, the new deadline will be March 17, 2025, instead of July 3, 2024.

The Ministry stated that postponing the deadline will allow sufficient time to monitor "the accelerating regional and international developments... and work on finding solutions to enhance the attraction of companies."

Reuters

