Palestinians to raise flag at WHO for the first time after vote

The Palestinian delegation won the right to fly their flag at the World Health Organization (WHO) after a symbolic victory in a vote on Monday that its envoy hopes will lead to greater recognition within the United Nations and beyond.



The proposal, brought by China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and others, at the global agency's annual assembly in Geneva passed with 95 in favor and four against - Israel, Hungary, Czech Republic and Germany - and 27 abstentions.



It follows a successful Palestinian bid for membership of the U.N. General Assembly last year and comes amid signs that France could recognize a Palestinian state.





Reuters