Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death

Lebanon News
2024-07-03 | 11:54
High views
Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander&#39;s death
Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death

Hezbollah militants have launched a series of rocket attacks targeting Israeli military positions in response to what they describe as an "attack and assassination" in the southern coastal city of Tyre.

According to a statement issued by Hezbollah, their fighters fired approximately a hundred Katyusha rockets at the headquarters of the 210th Golan Brigade in Nafah barracks and the Air Defense and Missile Unit headquarters at Kela'a barracks.

Additionally, Hezbollah carried out a separate attack using Falaq rockets on the headquarters of Brigade 769 located at Kiryat Shmona barracks.

"As part of the response to the attack and assassination that Israel carried out in Tyre," the statement from Hezbollah concluded, "Hezbollah fighters attacked two Israeli positions in the annexed Golan Heights with 100 Katyusha rockets."

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hezbollah

Israel

Rockets

Military

Attack

Assassination

Tyre

Lebanon

Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
