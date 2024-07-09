Kataeb Party backs opposition roadmap amid presidential election urgency

On Tuesday, the political bureau of the Kataeb Party declared its full support for the roadmap proposed by opposition forces to address the constitutional deadline.



It emphasized the importance of electing a president who is suitable for the current phase, capable of upholding the constitution and sovereignty, representing Lebanon, protecting its interests, and being accepted by the Lebanese people without being imposed against their will.



After the meeting, which was chaired by MP Samy Gemayel, the political bureau emphasized that it rejects any actions or customs that deviate from the rules set by the Lebanese constitution for electing the president.



The political bureau stated that the opposition has fulfilled its duty by reaching out to the other side and meeting them halfway. It now considers it imperative to immediately call for open-ended sessions without delay to elect a president, as this is the most basic responsibility of the Parliament.



The bureau also noted that the statements from the resistance team, which assert that the war in Lebanon will cease once a solution is reached in Gaza, "further bind the country's fate to the unknown" amidst the difficulties facing each round of negotiations.



It warned that the "reckless actions and reactions" from both sides could result in dangerous outcomes, including an open confrontation that would come at a high cost for Lebanon and its people, especially the residents of the south, with significant losses in lives, property, and entire villages being destroyed.



The political bureau also discussed the challenges faced by depositors whose savings are stuck in banks, stating that after "enduring years of hardship, these depositors now confront significant fraud and a lack of accountability, risking the loss of all their funds."



Meanwhile, it asserted that "those responsible for this crisis live in luxury, without facing any consequences or scrutiny."



The Political Bureau called for those accountable to honestly inform the Lebanese people about the situation, regardless of its complexity, and to diligently develop and execute a detailed plan, taking full responsibility for its results.