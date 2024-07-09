Kataeb Party backs opposition roadmap amid presidential election urgency

Lebanon News
2024-07-09 | 09:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kataeb Party backs opposition roadmap amid presidential election urgency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Kataeb Party backs opposition roadmap amid presidential election urgency

On Tuesday, the political bureau of the Kataeb Party declared its full support for the roadmap proposed by opposition forces to address the constitutional deadline. 

It emphasized the importance of electing a president who is suitable for the current phase, capable of upholding the constitution and sovereignty, representing Lebanon, protecting its interests, and being accepted by the Lebanese people without being imposed against their will.

After the meeting, which was chaired by MP Samy Gemayel, the political bureau emphasized that it rejects any actions or customs that deviate from the rules set by the Lebanese constitution for electing the president.

The political bureau stated that the opposition has fulfilled its duty by reaching out to the other side and meeting them halfway. It now considers it imperative to immediately call for open-ended sessions without delay to elect a president, as this is the most basic responsibility of the Parliament.

The bureau also noted that the statements from the resistance team, which assert that the war in Lebanon will cease once a solution is reached in Gaza, "further bind the country's fate to the unknown" amidst the difficulties facing each round of negotiations. 

It warned that the "reckless actions and reactions" from both sides could result in dangerous outcomes, including an open confrontation that would come at a high cost for Lebanon and its people, especially the residents of the south, with significant losses in lives, property, and entire villages being destroyed.

The political bureau also discussed the challenges faced by depositors whose savings are stuck in banks, stating that after "enduring years of hardship, these depositors now confront significant fraud and a lack of accountability, risking the loss of all their funds."

Meanwhile, it asserted that "those responsible for this crisis live in luxury, without facing any consequences or scrutiny."

The Political Bureau called for those accountable to honestly inform the Lebanese people about the situation, regardless of its complexity, and to diligently develop and execute a detailed plan, taking full responsibility for its results.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Kataeb Party

Roadmap

Opposition

Presidential

Elections

LBCI Next
Opposition MPs suggest two pathways to resolve presidential deadlock
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24

France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Opposition MPs suggest two pathways to resolve presidential deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-07

Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-06

Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Commitment to Resolution 1701: PM Mikati's Cabinet session priorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-04-15

Google Doodle celebrates Lebanese American poet and artist Etel Adnan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

Lebanon praises UNGA decision: A step in the right direction to reclaiming Palestinian rights

LBCI
World News
2024-07-03

Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow will respond to Finland giving US access to bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Opposition MPs suggest two pathways to resolve presidential deadlock

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More