Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence

2024-07-11 | 10:07
Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence
Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has requested the Iraqi Oil Tankers Company to take the necessary measures to load the tanker detailed with fuel oil from the floating storage (New Naxos).

This decision means that it is now possible to start unloading the two ships docked in Beirut with gas oil, at the Deir Ammar and Zahrani plants.
 

