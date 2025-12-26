News
Islamist militant group claims responsibility for Syria mosque bombing
Middle East News
26-12-2025 | 10:33
Islamist militant group claims responsibility for Syria mosque bombing
An Islamist militant group claimed responsibility for the bombing of a mosque in an Alawite-majority area of Syria's Homs on Friday, which killed at least eight people.
In a statement on Telegram, the Saraya Ansar al-Sunna said its fighters "detonated a number of explosive devices" in the Imam Ali Bin Abi Talib Mosque, which is located in an Alawite area.
The group was formed after the ouster of ruler Bashar al-Assad, who is a member of the Alawite community. The militant group had claimed responsibility for a Damascus church bombing in June.
AFP
