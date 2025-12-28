Lebanese army denies forcing Syrians to cross river at northern border

The Lebanese army on Sunday denied reports claiming that Syrian nationals were forced to cross a river by army units while attempting to enter Lebanon illegally from the northern Lebanese-Syrian border.



In a statement, the Army Command said military units did not intervene in the area cited by some news outlets, as no information had been received about an attempted illegal crossing there. It added that no individuals were compelled to return via the river.



The army said it is currently conducting search operations for individuals reported to have drowned, in coordination with Syrian authorities.



The statement also noted that the Lebanese army facilitates the voluntary return of Syrians to Syrian territory through legal border crossings, ensuring their safety and confirming their secure arrival on the Syrian side, in coordination with the relevant Syrian authorities.