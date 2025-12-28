Hezbollah chief: National security strategy to follow Israeli withdrawal, resistance upheld ceasefire

Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem said disarmament is a U.S.-Israeli project and cannot be demanded of Lebanese groups while Israel continues to occupy Lebanese territory and violate Lebanon’s sovereignty by air, sea, and land.



In remarks on Sunday, Qassem said calls to disarm the resistance aim to eliminate it, annex part of Lebanon, and turn what remains into a “tool managed by the United States and Israel.”



He added that the resistance, alongside the Lebanese state, has upheld the ceasefire and cooperated with the Lebanese army to preserve Lebanon’s sovereignty.



Qassem rejected accusations that the army was failing to carry out its duties, saying such claims are intended to sow discord between the army and the resistance. He noted that cooperation between the two has been “ideal” and has facilitated the army’s work and deployment along the border.



Qassem said Israel must withdraw from Lebanese territory, stressing that the resistance will continue to defend the country and will not retreat or surrender.



He added that discussions on a national security strategy could take place in full cooperation after Israel’s withdrawal, emphasizing that Lebanon’s fate is unified and warning those who think they can “throw us into the sea” to reconsider.