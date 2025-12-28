News
Lebanon's army inspects seven homes in Bint Jbeil, six in Aainata
Lebanon News
28-12-2025 | 06:05
Lebanon's army inspects seven homes in Bint Jbeil, six in Aainata
The Lebanese army carried out inspections of residential properties in the southern towns of Bint Jbeil and Aainata.
In Bint Jbeil, army units inspected seven homes, including five destroyed and two still inhabited. In Aainata, the army inspected six inhabited homes.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Bint Jbeil
Aainata
Next
Hezbollah chief: National security strategy to follow Israeli withdrawal, resistance upheld ceasefire
Snow blankets Lebanon's highlands as cold systems sweep in: Video
Previous
