Lebanon’s army inspects seven homes in Bint Jbeil, six in Aainata

Lebanon News
28-12-2025 | 06:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s army inspects seven homes in Bint Jbeil, six in Aainata
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon’s army inspects seven homes in Bint Jbeil, six in Aainata

The Lebanese army carried out inspections of residential properties in the southern towns of Bint Jbeil and Aainata.

In Bint Jbeil, army units inspected seven homes, including five destroyed and two still inhabited. In Aainata, the army inspected six inhabited homes.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Bint Jbeil

Aainata

LBCI Next
Hezbollah chief: National security strategy to follow Israeli withdrawal, resistance upheld ceasefire
Snow blankets Lebanon’s highlands as cold systems sweep in: Video
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Lebanese army carries out inspection of damaged homes in Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-08

Israel strikes vehicle in Bint Jbeil, injuring seven

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-18

Israel targets a vehicle in Bint Jbeil in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-17

UNIFIL commander Abagnara inspects damage in Naqoura, delivers aid and launches joint cleanup effort

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Nighttime river crossing ends in disaster on Lebanon-Syria border — details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Eyes on Florida, full agenda: Trump, Netanyahu to weigh Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon’s draft deposit recovery bill: what depositors should know

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Hezbollah chief: National security strategy to follow Israeli withdrawal, resistance upheld ceasefire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-17

Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for swift measures to resume exports to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-11

ABC recognized by the Lebanese Red Cross for sustained commitment during and after the 2024 crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27

Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon’s draft deposit recovery bill: what depositors should know

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Hezbollah chief: National security strategy to follow Israeli withdrawal, resistance upheld ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Snow blankets Lebanon’s highlands as cold systems sweep in: Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon’s draft deposit recovery bill: what depositors should know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Nighttime river crossing ends in disaster on Lebanon-Syria border — details

LBCI
World News
05:04

French legend Brigitte Bardot dead at 91: Foundation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Lebanon’s army inspects seven homes in Bint Jbeil, six in Aainata

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Eyes on Florida, full agenda: Trump, Netanyahu to weigh Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Lebanese army denies forcing Syrians to cross river at northern border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More