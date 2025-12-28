Eyes on Florida, full agenda: Trump, Netanyahu to weigh Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Eyes are turning to Florida, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to hold talks Monday evening.



The files of Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran — along with related side issues — are expected to be discussed, amid Israeli concerns that Netanyahu may be unable to persuade Trump to adopt the recommendations of Israel’s security agencies, which place Israel’s security as the top priority.



While Trump is prioritizing the Gaza file and advancing toward the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, Israel continues to place the Iran file at the top of its agenda.



On Syria, Israeli optimism has faded over prospects for progress toward a security agreement with Damascus, which had been pursued in Azerbaijan with Russian mediation and U.S. approval. However, an Israeli official said developments in the final hours remain possible.



Regarding Lebanon, Netanyahu is expected to urge Trump to pressure Beirut to ensure full and immediate compliance with demands to disarm Hezbollah, while emphasizing the Israeli military’s readiness to carry out a strike on Lebanon pending political approval.



The security agencies also recommended securing a clear confirmation from the Lebanese government of its desire for peace with Israel, and that there be no armed groups on Lebanese territory other than the Lebanese army.



On Iran, Netanyahu is expected to stress the need for an international agreement that would dismantle Tehran’s nuclear program, restrict the development and deployment of its missiles and drones, and prevent what Israeli officials describe as regional coordination through Iran’s proxies.



Israel’s tough conditions are expected to be presented alongside its readiness to continue its wars on all fronts, amid security assessments suggesting Netanyahu’s task will be particularly difficult this time, especially as Trump is expected to demand significant concessions.