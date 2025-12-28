News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Shams Al Sabah
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Eyes on Florida, full agenda: Trump, Netanyahu to weigh Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran
News Bulletin Reports
28-12-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Eyes on Florida, full agenda: Trump, Netanyahu to weigh Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Eyes are turning to Florida, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to hold talks Monday evening.
The files of Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran — along with related side issues — are expected to be discussed, amid Israeli concerns that Netanyahu may be unable to persuade Trump to adopt the recommendations of Israel’s security agencies, which place Israel’s security as the top priority.
While Trump is prioritizing the Gaza file and advancing toward the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, Israel continues to place the Iran file at the top of its agenda.
On Syria, Israeli optimism has faded over prospects for progress toward a security agreement with Damascus, which had been pursued in Azerbaijan with Russian mediation and U.S. approval. However, an Israeli official said developments in the final hours remain possible.
Regarding Lebanon, Netanyahu is expected to urge Trump to pressure Beirut to ensure full and immediate compliance with demands to disarm Hezbollah, while emphasizing the Israeli military’s readiness to carry out a strike on Lebanon pending political approval.
The security agencies also recommended securing a clear confirmation from the Lebanese government of its desire for peace with Israel, and that there be no armed groups on Lebanese territory other than the Lebanese army.
On Iran, Netanyahu is expected to stress the need for an international agreement that would dismantle Tehran’s nuclear program, restrict the development and deployment of its missiles and drones, and prevent what Israeli officials describe as regional coordination through Iran’s proxies.
Israel’s tough conditions are expected to be presented alongside its readiness to continue its wars on all fronts, amid security assessments suggesting Netanyahu’s task will be particularly difficult this time, especially as Trump is expected to demand significant concessions.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
United States
Florida
Gaza
Lebanon
Syria
and Iran
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Next
Nighttime river crossing ends in disaster on Lebanon-Syria border — details
Lebanon’s draft deposit recovery bill: what depositors should know
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-26
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-26
Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting
0
Middle East News
2025-12-20
NBC News: Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on possible new strikes on Iran
Middle East News
2025-12-20
NBC News: Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on possible new strikes on Iran
0
Middle East News
2025-12-23
Netanyahu to discuss Iran, next phase of Gaza plan with Trump
Middle East News
2025-12-23
Netanyahu to discuss Iran, next phase of Gaza plan with Trump
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Nighttime river crossing ends in disaster on Lebanon-Syria border — details
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Nighttime river crossing ends in disaster on Lebanon-Syria border — details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon’s draft deposit recovery bill: what depositors should know
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon’s draft deposit recovery bill: what depositors should know
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27
Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27
Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27
Videos and reports point to detentions near Syria-Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27
Videos and reports point to detentions near Syria-Lebanon border
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-13
US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'
Lebanon News
2025-11-13
US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-26
Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill
Lebanon News
2025-12-26
Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill
0
Sports News
2025-11-27
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
Sports News
2025-11-27
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-17
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for swift measures to resume exports to Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
2025-11-17
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for swift measures to resume exports to Saudi Arabia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:45
Hezbollah chief: National security strategy to follow Israeli withdrawal, resistance upheld ceasefire
Lebanon News
09:45
Hezbollah chief: National security strategy to follow Israeli withdrawal, resistance upheld ceasefire
2
Lebanon News
05:33
Snow blankets Lebanon’s highlands as cold systems sweep in: Video
Lebanon News
05:33
Snow blankets Lebanon’s highlands as cold systems sweep in: Video
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon’s draft deposit recovery bill: what depositors should know
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon’s draft deposit recovery bill: what depositors should know
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Nighttime river crossing ends in disaster on Lebanon-Syria border — details
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Nighttime river crossing ends in disaster on Lebanon-Syria border — details
5
World News
05:04
French legend Brigitte Bardot dead at 91: Foundation
World News
05:04
French legend Brigitte Bardot dead at 91: Foundation
6
Lebanon News
06:05
Lebanon’s army inspects seven homes in Bint Jbeil, six in Aainata
Lebanon News
06:05
Lebanon’s army inspects seven homes in Bint Jbeil, six in Aainata
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Eyes on Florida, full agenda: Trump, Netanyahu to weigh Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Eyes on Florida, full agenda: Trump, Netanyahu to weigh Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran
8
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanese army denies forcing Syrians to cross river at northern border
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanese army denies forcing Syrians to cross river at northern border
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More