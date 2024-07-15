Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor

A suspected member of the Lebanese group Hezbollah has been arrested in Germany, accused of procuring components for drones believed to be used in attacks on Israel, German prosecutors said Monday.



The man named as Fadel Z was arrested on Sunday, prosecutors said in a statement, adding that he was "strongly suspected of membership of a foreign terrorist organisation" and alleging that he "procured components, particularly engines, for the assembly of drones" for use against Israel.



AFP