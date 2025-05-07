News
Berlin says 'escalation must be prevented' after India-Pakistan clashes
World News
07-05-2025 | 05:27
Berlin says 'escalation must be prevented' after India-Pakistan clashes
Germany said on Wednesday that an "escalation must be prevented" amid the most serious military confrontation between India and Pakistan in two decades.
"Responsible action is urgently needed from both countries," said the foreign ministry in a statement on X, adding it was convening a crisis meeting and German officials were in contact with both sides.
AFP
World News
Berlin
Escalation
India
Pakistan
Clashes
