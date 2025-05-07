Berlin says 'escalation must be prevented' after India-Pakistan clashes

World News
07-05-2025 | 05:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Berlin says &#39;escalation must be prevented&#39; after India-Pakistan clashes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Berlin says 'escalation must be prevented' after India-Pakistan clashes

Germany said on Wednesday that an "escalation must be prevented" amid the most serious military confrontation between India and Pakistan in two decades.

"Responsible action is urgently needed from both countries," said the foreign ministry in a statement on X, adding it was convening a crisis meeting and German officials were in contact with both sides.

AFP

World News

Berlin

Escalation

India

Pakistan

Clashes

LBCI Next
Iran voices 'deep concern' over India-Pakistan clashes
Pakistan security committee says world must hold India 'accountable' after attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:14

Pakistan security committee says world must hold India 'accountable' after attacks

LBCI
World News
06:01

Iran voices 'deep concern' over India-Pakistan clashes

LBCI
World News
2025-05-05

Kremlin calls for de-escalation in India-Pakistan tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-11

Guterres says renewed fighting in Gaza must be prevented at all costs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:44

Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi

LBCI
World News
07:47

Macron says doubts Putin will respect three-day Ukraine ceasefire

LBCI
World News
07:39

Syria President arrives in Paris on official visit

LBCI
World News
07:03

Merz meets Macron in first foreign trip as German chancellor: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-12

Lebanon's FM calls for Arab-led reconstruction plan for Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

Sources to LBCI: Saudi technical committee to visit Lebanon to address tourist obstacles

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-08

US Embassy welcomes proposed cabinet, urges reform-oriented ministerial statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27

Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

UAE lifts travel ban: Lebanon ramps up airport and tourism security

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:43

Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Hamas mourns member killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Airlines cancel flights to Israel: Houthi threats grow with military focus on Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

First UAE plane lands at Beirut Airport after flight ban lifted

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More