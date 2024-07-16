News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
2024-07-16 | 10:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions
MP Samy Gemayel and several opposition MPs met with French Senator Olivier Cadic to discuss the developments in the region, the impact of escalating tensions on the southern front, and the mutual threats between Hezbollah and Israel on the situation in Lebanon, as well as the ongoing negotiations for de-escalation.
During the meeting, Cadic said: "It was a valuable opportunity to exchange views with you and with several parliamentarians from different political blocs who explained their perspective on the situation in Lebanon."
He affirmed: "I returned after an 18-month absence to find that no progress has been made, no president has been elected, and no government has been formed."
"The security of the Lebanese people is in danger due to Hezbollah's unilateral decision to open a new confrontation with Israel, which threatens not only the security of the Lebanese but also many of our French citizens living in Lebanon. That's why I decided to return and assess the magnitude of the threat facing Lebanon today," the French Senator added.
He continued: "My concern stems from the continued external influence on Lebanon, which is no longer free or independent as it should be. I am also worried about the presence of 700 French soldiers in the international peacekeeping forces in the south, stationed on the border."
"I would like to remind those who are fueling the conflict that the French soldiers came for peace and not to be part of a conflict that the Lebanese did not decide," he concluded.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
France
South
De-escalation
Hezbollah
Israel
Tensions
Olivier Cadic
Next
FPM's Gebran Bassil warns against impunity in corruption cases: 'We cannot remain silent'
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-30
US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-30
US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital
0
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon's Telecommunications Ministry files complaint over Israeli GPS jamming
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon's Telecommunications Ministry files complaint over Israeli GPS jamming
0
Lebanon News
11:51
FPM's Gebran Bassil warns against impunity in corruption cases: 'We cannot remain silent'
Lebanon News
11:51
FPM's Gebran Bassil warns against impunity in corruption cases: 'We cannot remain silent'
0
Lebanon News
14:26
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:26
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20
Gaza health ministry, medics say 22 killed in school, petrol station strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20
Gaza health ministry, medics say 22 killed in school, petrol station strikes
0
Lebanon News
10:08
French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
10:08
French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions
0
World News
02:32
Senior North Korean diplomat defected to South Korea from Cuba
World News
02:32
Senior North Korean diplomat defected to South Korea from Cuba
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:26
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:26
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments
3
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
4
World News
15:17
Trump announces Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as running mate
World News
15:17
Trump announces Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as running mate
5
World News
06:41
Roberta Metsola re-elected as President of the European Parliament
World News
06:41
Roberta Metsola re-elected as President of the European Parliament
6
Lebanon News
10:08
French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
10:08
French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions
7
World News
15:39
Republican Party formally nominates Donald Trump for Presidency
World News
15:39
Republican Party formally nominates Donald Trump for Presidency
8
World News
08:53
Official says Tehran's still open to resuming negotiations with Washington on nuclear deal
World News
08:53
Official says Tehran's still open to resuming negotiations with Washington on nuclear deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More