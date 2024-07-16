French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions

Lebanon News
2024-07-16 | 10:08
High views
French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions
2min
French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions

MP Samy Gemayel and several opposition MPs met with French Senator Olivier Cadic to discuss the developments in the region, the impact of escalating tensions on the southern front, and the mutual threats between Hezbollah and Israel on the situation in Lebanon, as well as the ongoing negotiations for de-escalation.

During the meeting, Cadic said: "It was a valuable opportunity to exchange views with you and with several parliamentarians from different political blocs who explained their perspective on the situation in Lebanon."

He affirmed: "I returned after an 18-month absence to find that no progress has been made, no president has been elected, and no government has been formed."

"The security of the Lebanese people is in danger due to Hezbollah's unilateral decision to open a new confrontation with Israel, which threatens not only the security of the Lebanese but also many of our French citizens living in Lebanon. That's why I decided to return and assess the magnitude of the threat facing Lebanon today," the French Senator added.

He continued: "My concern stems from the continued external influence on Lebanon, which is no longer free or independent as it should be. I am also worried about the presence of 700 French soldiers in the international peacekeeping forces in the south, stationed on the border."

"I would like to remind those who are fueling the conflict that the French soldiers came for peace and not to be part of a conflict that the Lebanese did not decide," he concluded.
 

