Europeans urged Iran to talk 'without awaiting' end to Israel strikes: France FM

European powers on Friday urged Iran to hold nuclear talks "without awaiting" an end to Israeli air strikes on the Islamic republic, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.



"We invited the Iranian minister to consider negotiations with all sides, including the United States, without awaiting the cessation of strikes, which we also hope for," he said after he and his British, German and EU counterparts held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva.



"It is illusory and dangerous to want to impose a regime change from the outside. It is up to the people to decide their own destiny," Barrot added, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not rule out killing supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





AFP