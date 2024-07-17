Lebanon's Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri condemned, on Wednesday, the terrorist attack in the Wadi al-Kabir area in Muscat, Oman.



In a message to Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, and chairman of the Shura Council, Khalid bin Hilal al-Maawali, he said: "In the name of the Lebanese people, [...] we condemn this cowardly act, which is a desperate attempt to harm the Sultanate of Oman."



He also considered it a blatant attempt to attack specific values and stressed that terrorism has no religion or sect.