Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Berri condemns terrorist attack in Oman

Lebanon News
2024-07-17 | 09:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Parliament Speaker Berri condemns terrorist attack in Oman
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Berri condemns terrorist attack in Oman

Lebanon's Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri condemned, on Wednesday, the terrorist attack in the Wadi al-Kabir area in Muscat, Oman.

In a message to Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, and chairman of the Shura Council, Khalid bin Hilal al-Maawali, he said: "In the name of the Lebanese people, [...] we condemn this cowardly act, which is a desperate attempt to harm the Sultanate of Oman."

He also considered it a blatant attempt to attack specific values and stressed that terrorism has no religion or sect.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Nabih Berri

Terrorist

Attack

Muscat

Oman

LBCI Next
Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance
Pentagon: Miscalculation in Lebanon-Israel tensions could spark wider conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:38

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on mosque in Oman

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-16

Toll from Oman mosque attack rises to six, three gunmen killed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14

Lebanon condemns Israel's attack on Khan Yunis refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-12

Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on agricultural sector

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

No internet tariff increase, Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: We don't need permission to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and regional interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26

Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24

Smotrich: Requesting an end to the war means demanding that Israel disappear from existence

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17

The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Deadly Israeli strikes in South Lebanon: Three children, two young men martyred

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Pentagon: Miscalculation in Lebanon-Israel tensions could spark wider conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon's Telecommunications Ministry files complaint over Israeli GPS jamming

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: We don't need permission to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and regional interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

FPM's Gebran Bassil warns against impunity in corruption cases: 'We cannot remain silent'

LBCI
World News
14:26

US receives intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, CNN reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More