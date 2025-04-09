Higher US tariffs on nearly 60 economies take effect

A fresh wave of U.S. tariffs took effect against dozens of trading partners Wednesday, with President Donald Trump taking specific aim at China and accelerating his trade war.



The customized rates for nearly 60 economies supersede baseline duties that took effect Saturday. New levels broadly range from 11 percent to 50 percent, but retaliation from Beijing will see the U.S. tariffs imposed on China this year rise to a staggering 104 percent.



AFP