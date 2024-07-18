News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-18 | 09:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon
In a recent statement, Hezbollah mourned Hassan Ali Mhenna, also known as "Abu Hadi."
Mhenna was from the town of Jbal El Botm in southern Lebanon.
On Thursday morning, the area of Jbal El Botm, located in the Tyre District, was targeted by an airstrike, which hit a car with a missile.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Martyr
Tyre
South Lebanon
Israel
Airstrike
Next
Drone strike hits car in West Bekaa, Lebanon (Video)
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Aitaroun, South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-16
Deadly Israeli strikes in South Lebanon: Three children, two young men martyred
Lebanon News
2024-07-16
Deadly Israeli strikes in South Lebanon: Three children, two young men martyred
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Citizen martyred due to Israeli airstrike on car in Aadloun
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Citizen martyred due to Israeli airstrike on car in Aadloun
0
Lebanon News
03:52
Airstrike targets car in Tyre District, South Lebanon: Thursday attacks
Lebanon News
03:52
Airstrike targets car in Tyre District, South Lebanon: Thursday attacks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:37
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'
Lebanon News
11:37
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'
0
Lebanon News
09:58
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
Lebanon News
09:58
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
0
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
04:46
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Israel's internal struggles limit its ability to expand conflict to Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:46
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Israel's internal struggles limit its ability to expand conflict to Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-11
US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House
World News
2024-06-11
US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-10
Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Israeli government faces crisis amidst stalled prisoner negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-10
Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Israeli government faces crisis amidst stalled prisoner negotiations
0
World News
2024-06-22
Rocket carrying French-Chinese satellite lifts off in China: AFP reports
World News
2024-06-22
Rocket carrying French-Chinese satellite lifts off in China: AFP reports
0
Sports News
2024-07-05
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
Sports News
2024-07-05
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli strike kills Islamic Group leader, Abou Mahmoud Mohammed Jabara, in Lebanon's Bekaa region
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli strike kills Islamic Group leader, Abou Mahmoud Mohammed Jabara, in Lebanon's Bekaa region
2
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Aitaroun, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Aitaroun, South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
00:46
Drone strike hits car in West Bekaa, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
00:46
Drone strike hits car in West Bekaa, Lebanon (Video)
4
Lebanon News
03:52
Airstrike targets car in Tyre District, South Lebanon: Thursday attacks
Lebanon News
03:52
Airstrike targets car in Tyre District, South Lebanon: Thursday attacks
5
Lebanon News
09:13
Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:13
Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:20
Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion
Lebanon News
04:20
Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion
7
Lebanon News
09:58
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
Lebanon News
09:58
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
8
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More