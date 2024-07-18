Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters

Lebanon News
2024-07-18 | 15:22
Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters
0min
Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters

A field commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan forces was killed on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon, two security sources confirmed to Reuters, the latest senior member of the group to be killed in months of tit-for-tat fighting with Israel.
Habib Maatouk had replaced another commander in the elite unit who was killed earlier this year in an Israeli strike, the security sources said.

Maatouk was killed in one of several strikes on the neighboring border villages of Safad El Batikh and Jmaijmeh, the sources said.

After the strikes, 18 wounded people arrived at nearby Tebnin government hospital, two in critical condition, hospital director Mohammed Hamadi told Reuters.

Reuters

