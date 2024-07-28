Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats

2024-07-28 | 12:08
Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats
Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, conducted a series of diplomatic and political contacts in response to the emerging developments and repeated Israeli threats against the country.
PM Mikati emphasized that the solution remains in achieving a complete ceasefire and the full implementation of Resolution 1701 "to eliminate the cycle of violence, which is futile, and to avoid escalation that complicates the situation and leads to undesirable consequences."

He called for a lasting ceasefire, "as it is the only possible solution to prevent further human losses."

He clarified that Lebanon's stance is understood by its "partners" and that ongoing communications are taking place on international, European, and Arab fronts to safeguard Lebanon and avert potential threats.

The Prime Minister was also briefed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, on the outcomes of the ongoing communications in this context.

Additionally, he conducted a series of contacts with the relevant ministers as part of the regular follow-up on their ministries' affairs.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Developments

Israel

Threats

