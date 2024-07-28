News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats
Lebanon News
2024-07-28 | 12:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, conducted a series of diplomatic and political contacts in response to the emerging developments and repeated Israeli threats against the country.
PM Mikati emphasized that the solution remains in achieving a complete ceasefire and the full implementation of Resolution 1701 "to eliminate the cycle of violence, which is futile, and to avoid escalation that complicates the situation and leads to undesirable consequences."
He called for a lasting ceasefire, "as it is the only possible solution to prevent further human losses."
He clarified that Lebanon's stance is understood by its "partners" and that ongoing communications are taking place on international, European, and Arab fronts to safeguard Lebanon and avert potential threats.
The Prime Minister was also briefed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, on the outcomes of the ongoing communications in this context.
Additionally, he conducted a series of contacts with the relevant ministers as part of the regular follow-up on their ministries' affairs.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Developments
Israel
Threats
Next
Hezbollah blames Israeli anti-rocket interceptor for Majdal Shams incident: Axios
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister denies social media claims of air traffic suspension in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Potential Israeli War on Lebanon: Regional Implications and Multi-Front Threats
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Potential Israeli War on Lebanon: Regional Implications and Multi-Front Threats
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-20
Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-20
Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
09:15
Egypt emphasizes importance of supporting Lebanon amid rising tensions with Israel
Middle East News
09:15
Egypt emphasizes importance of supporting Lebanon amid rising tensions with Israel
0
Lebanon News
08:40
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
Lebanon News
08:40
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:22
Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024
Lebanon News
12:22
Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024
0
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
0
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
0
Lebanon News
09:00
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
Lebanon News
09:00
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:58
US' Blinken claim 'every indication' Golan rocket fired by Hezbollah
Middle East News
05:58
US' Blinken claim 'every indication' Golan rocket fired by Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
06:11
Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations
Lebanon News
06:11
Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations
0
Lebanon News
02:42
Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike
Lebanon News
02:42
Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike
0
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:37
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
Lebanon News
16:37
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
2
Lebanon News
13:25
Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar
Lebanon News
13:25
Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar
3
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
Lebanon News
10:19
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
4
Lebanon News
08:40
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
Lebanon News
08:40
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
5
Lebanon News
06:11
Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations
Lebanon News
06:11
Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations
6
Lebanon News
09:00
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
Lebanon News
09:00
Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition
7
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike
8
Lebanon News
00:36
Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:36
Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More